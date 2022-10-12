Milpitas stabbing under investigation

One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing another person at a Milpitas apartment complex.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Cerrano apartments on Murphy Ranch Road, Milpitas police said.

The victim was taken from the apartments to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was also injured but was found in a car on Highway 101 in San Jose. The suspect was traveling with another person who called 911, police said.

Officials say a fight between the two men at the apartment complex led to the stabbing.

The names of the victim and person in custody have not been released. Police have also not released information on what led up to the stabbing.

Police were searching the apartment complex for witnesses on Wednesday.