Mines Fire in Santa Clara County grows to 283 acres
A vegetation fire burning in Santa Clara County grew overnight, according to Cal Fire.
The Mines Fire had burned 283 acres as of Monday evening and was 25% contained, according to Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit. This after the agency briefly had containment estimated at 40%.
The fire was reported at about 2:08 p.m. Sunday near Mines and San Antonio Valley roads, just east of Mt. Hamilton.
Fire officials said the rugged terrain and remote location have made firefighting efforts more challenging.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Dove Fire forces evacuations in Tuolumne County
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Farther north, evacuation orders remained in effect Monday as firefighters battled the Dove Fire in Tuolumne County.
The fire is burning near the historic Gold Rush communities of Jamestown and Sonora, about 70 miles northwest of Yosemite National Park.
The blaze started Sunday afternoon and had burned 225 acres as of Monday. It remained 0% contained.
Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire. Officials have not released details about the extent of their injuries.
Residents flee
What they're saying:
Barbara Dresslar said she and other residents had little time to gather their belongings before evacuating their century-old home.
"Where we live, we're right in the middle of the evacuation area. Everybody had to get out," Dresslar said. "We have people who are immobile. Sixty-two percent of the people on our hill are either senior citizens or kids."
Fire crews continued working Monday to slow the fire's spread while protecting nearby homes and communities.
The Source: This story was written based on information from Cal Fire.