Minimum wage rate for all Hayward businesses set to rise by January 2024

Wages are set to increase for workers across all types of businesses and industries in Hayward on Jan. 1, 2024, the city announced Monday.

Large employers are subject to a $16.90 per hour minimum wage beginning in January, up from $16.34. Large employers are defined as businesses with 26 or more full- or part-time workers, including individuals employed outside of the city.

Small employers, on the other hand, are subject to a $16 per hour minimum wage per state law beginning January 2024, up from $15.50. Small employers are defined as businesses with 25 or fewer full- or part-time workers including individuals employed outside of the city.

California recently adopted additional minimum wage requirements for fast food workers, which will take effect April 1, 2024, and health care workers, which will take effect June 1, 2024. Those wage rates will take precedence over Hayward wage rates at that time, the city said.

In April 2020, the Hayward City Council approved an ordinance to adopt a local minimum wage that applies to businesses and employees operating and working within Hayward.

Annual increases occur each Jan. 1. For large employers, the minimum wage rate is adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward region with a maximum increase not to exceed 5 percent, the city said.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage rate for small employers follows the increases set out by the state minimum wage law.