Minor among trio arrested in San Jose's 26th homicide of the year

article

A minor was among three suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last month in San Jose, police said.

A 17-year-old, whose name is not being disclosed because of their age, was arrested along with Addam Nieto, 19, and Brian Medina, 18, for the Oct. 27 homicide, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of South 2nd Street, where officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators identified Nieto, Medina, and the minor as primary suspects. They also said the suspects have ties to San Jose gangs.

Featured article

The minor was arrested Nov. 15 in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. He was allegedly carrying an automatic firearm in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

Medina was already in custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on unrelated charges. He was moved to the Santa Clara County Jail and booked on suspicion of murder.

Detectives also learned that Nieto was in custody for unrelated charges in Stanislaus County. He will be facing a murder charge in the San Jose case and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

The shooting's motive and details remain under investigation.

This incident marked the 26th homicide in San Jose this year.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.