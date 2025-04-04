Bay Area chefs nervously eye Trump tariffs as SF Restaurant Week kicks off

Bay Area food lovers have reason to celebrate. San Francisco Restaurant Week is back, bringing with it prix-fixe deals at some of the city’s most celebrated eateries. But this year, for restaurateurs, the festivities come with a side of anxiety.

The backstory:

A sweeping round of tariffs announced this week by the Trump administration has left many in the culinary industry scrambling to assess how rising import costs could affect their operations. For some, the impact could be minimal, but for others, it could be significant.

What they're saying:

"Our suppliers have advised us to adjust our prices," said Tracy Goh, chef-owner of Damansara in San Francisco's Noe Valley.

"They are very apologetic about having to adjust theirs as well. It will definitely hurt me."

Goh's Malaysian restaurant sources key ingredients, like coconut milk, from overseas. Imports coming from Malaysia will now be taxed at 24%. Despite the challenges, Goh is focused on the present, and the additional diners Restaurant Week is expected to bring.

"I’m very excited to see some foot traffic," said Goh.

At Bombay Brasserie in Union Square, the kitchen is bustling as chefs prepare for the restaurant’s first Restaurant Week service. The Indian restaurant, known for blending traditional flavors with French influences, is offering a special menu.

Across the city, meals being offered by participating eateries during SF Restaurant Week range from $10 brunches to $90 three-course dinners.

"These are the best times of the year, because of the best deals that you’re getting," said Pulkesin Mohan, general manager at Bombay Brasserie and Taj Campton Place. "Usually these rates are not available."

Still, Mohan acknowledged the tariff concerns that are currently looming over the industry. Goods imported from India are currently slated to face a 26% tax. Fortunately, Mohan said much of the restaurant's ingredients are purchased locally.

"We are watching the tariffs very closely," said, Mohan. "Some of the prices might increase. Some might come down. But it’s too early to say how things will eventually pan out."

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which organizes the annual event, is urging diners to show support during this uncertain time.

"It’s a chance to get out there and try places that are new to you, but also visit some favorites," said Amy Cleary, spokesperson for the association.

As for the long-term impact of the tariffs, Cleary echoed the industry’s cautious optimism.

"I think people are sort of in that wait-and-see moment," she said. "It’s a major concern, but no one knows yet exactly how high prices will go or when the changes will take effect."

For now, Restaurant Week runs through next Sunday — and participating chefs are putting their best plates forward, tariffs or not.

SF Restaurant week runs through Sunday, April 13.

The Source SF Restaurant Week, interviews with restaurant managers and owners, Golden Gate Restaurant Association



