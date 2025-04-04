Expand / Collapse search

Coroner IDs body found in backseat of minivan along US 101 in San Mateo

Published  April 4, 2025 9:14pm PDT
San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the body found in the backseat of a vehicle parked along U.S. 101 in San Mateo this week. 

What we know:

Officials on Friday identified the person as Gerardo Samora Lopez, 30, of Redwood City. The coroner's office did not disclose the cause of death or any other details about the condition of Lopez when the body was found. 

The backstory:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the got a call on Wednesday afternoon about a vehicle parked on the shoulder of southbound U.S. 101 north of SR - 92. That's when the body was discovered in the back seat of a minivan. The fire department pronounced the person dead at the scene. 

CHP did not disclose any details about the circumstances surrounding the dead body or if foul play was suspected, only saying that the investigation is ongoing.  

