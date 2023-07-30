Minor arrested for ghost gun, marijuana possession in Fairfield: Police

article

Fairfield police arrested a 17-year-old after discovering marijuana and a ghost gun in the car the teen was driving in.

Officials said Officer Spencer with the Fairfield Police Department was near a business in the 2900 block of Peabody Road around 8:05 p.m. when he first saw a car that was double-parked. Spencer was about to enter the business when he smelled "a strong odor of burnt marijuana" coming from it.

Spencer was standing by the car when the teen first exited the business and approached the driver's side door, but upon seeing the officer, he pulled out his phone and walked away towards Huntington Drive, police said.

Related article

Spencer looked inside the car and saw marijuana cigarettes and "an open baggie of marijuana" inside. A nearby witness told Spencer the teen that exited the business moments ago was the car's driver, according to police.

Spencer found and detained the 17-year-old, who had the car keys in his pocket.

A search of the car found more marijuana and an unserialized Polymer 80 mm handgun with an extended magazine. The teen was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall.