Miss Chinatown USA heads to San Francisco

article

This year's Miss Chinatown USA is busy getting ready for the signature event of San Francisco's Chinese New Year celebration.

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Yang will participate in this Saturday's parade in The City.

She went to high school in Texas and now she's a freshman at Harvard University.

As a teenager, she helped develop a Houston-area program to help young girls in developing countries live healthy, productive lives. Her hobbies include playing the piano and math. She also has served as a Girl Up volunteer and she worked at a homeless services nonprofit.

She’s coming on KTVU’s “The Nine” on Friday to chat about her accomplishments. The Chinese New Year Parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Miss Chinatown USA 2020 is Laurent Yang, 18.

Advertisement

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Yang will participate in this Saturday's parade in The City.