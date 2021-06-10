Miss the sound of pins crashing? One Daly City bowling alley rejoices California's reopening

California's reopening day is fast approaching and San Mateo County, like others, plans to reopen with few restrictions.

Business owners say they look forward to that day but plan to keep some safety guidelines in place.

They say there will be changes, but that does not mean safety precautions end on that day.

Classic Bowling Center in Daly City is now operating at 50% capacity. The business scored a strike with patron Victor Jones who says he bowls there once a week since it reopened May 3 after the long pandemic shutdown.

"I'm all for it getting back to the normal, seeing everybody again," Jones said.

Come June 15, Matthew DeVincenzi, whose family has owned the bowling alley since 1985, says he'll be able to fill every lane with bowlers.

"We can get back to the things we like to do: hosting huge parties, corporate events. We have such a large facility," DeVincenzi says the plastic partitions will remain.

Employees will be required to wear a mask for the foreseeable future.

At Maria Montessori House, a daycare facility in South San Francisco, owner Alou Hernandez says she's currently teaching six children, half the number prior to the pandemic.

"We're going to transition into our usual activities," says Hernandez.

That means adding one additional child a month into the daycare.

Children will still be required to wear a mask.

But an in-person graduation is planned for the end of July and special events such as Halloween may resume.

"I'm being positive, looking at a brighter future," says Hernandez.

Parents picking up their children are not allowed inside and that's not likely to change until fall.

"If you don't take baby steps, you can get a full-blown outbreak," says Ace Bautista whose son attends the daycare.

"In San Mateo County, our vaccination rate is about 86%," says David Canepa, president of San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. "Two goals: end Covid. We're getting there. Two, stimulate the economy."

At Classic Bowling Center, the owner says the wait for a lane can take up to an hour. But at 100% capacity, he hopes that will change.

"I quite frankly miss the sounds of pins crashing. We can't wait until the day that these lanes are full with people," says DeVincenzi.