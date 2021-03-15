Missing: 10-year-old girl out of Union City who is considered at-risk

article

Police are trying to find a 10-year-old girl from Union City who went missing Monday morning.

The girl was last seen around 8 a.m. near Comet Circle. She was wearing a T-shirt, acid-wash blue jeans and a grey jacket. She may also have her school laptop. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl has Autism and possible schizophrenia. She is considered at risk.

Anyone who locates the child or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the police at 510-471-1365.