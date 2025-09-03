Missing 11-year-old Oakland girl

article

Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Oakland early this week.

The alert was activated on behalf of the Oakland Police Department for Pharrah Johnson, who was reported missing around 2 a.m. Monday near MacArthur Boulevard and Ritchie Street.

The advisory covers Alameda and San Francisco counties.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 102 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, leopard print pants and black shoes. She is believed to be on foot, the California Highway Patrol said.

Anyone who sees Johnson is urged to call 911 immediately.

