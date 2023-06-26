Brentwood police seek help in finding missing 15-year-old runaway

article

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Dulce Avelar was last seen on Thursday, June 22, at her home, located in the 2100 block of Sand Creek Road.

Avelar is 5'4 and 180 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and it is unknown what clothes she was last wearing.

The police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Avelar, who is at risk due only to her age.

Avelar may be in the Brentwood or Oakley area.

Brentwood PD shared there are currently no indications or suspicion of foul play.

People with information regarding Avelar can call the police dispatch at 925-809-7911 or 911 if it is an emergency. Callers may remain anonymous.