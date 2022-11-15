Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

article

The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff.

Trinity, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.

They said she was found about a half mile north of the home she was last seen leaving.

"At this point there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown," the Sheriff said in a Facebook post. "We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss."

Multiple rescue teams and volunteers had been searching for Trinity before the tragic discovery.

The coroner will be conducting a full investigation, including an autopsy, they said.