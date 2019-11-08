Missing Clark Atlanta student found dead, roommate and her boyfriend suspects

A missing college student who had been missing for over a week has been found dead, Atlanta police confirmed on Friday.

According to WXIA-TV, the body of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student, was found in a park in Dekalb County.

Two suspects in the case were identified as Jordan Jones and Barron Brantley and one of them led police to Crawford's body, the news outlet reports.

"While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference. "In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley."

Jones and Crawford were roommates who lived off-campus. Jones initially told police she took her roommate to a liquor store on Oct. 30 around 11:30 p.m. and they both came back home. She told investigators she last saw Crawford around 12:30 a.m. before her roommate went to bed.

Police released the last known images of Crawford at a liquor store prior to her disappearance.

The roommate told police Crawford was not at the apartment when she left for class the next day. Jones said the front door was locked and Crawford wasn't in the living room or bedroom, WXIA reports.

The woman's family filed a police report on Nov. 1 and Crawford's mother, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her daughter on Oct. 30 and she seemed fine.

Her sister, Monica Wright, said she also spoke with her that afternoon around 3:23 p.m. via FaceTime call.

Another sister, Alexandria Crawford, said she texted Crawford around 8:44 p.m. inquiring about her weekend plans. She responded "nothing" and that was it.

That same night, Crawford shared a post on Instagram at around 9:30 p.m. and responded to an Instagram group chat message about 20 minutes later.