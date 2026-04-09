Missing Oakland woman's husband releases new video 2-weeks after disappearance

article

The Brief The husband of a missing Oakland woman released a new video this week about the ongoing search efforts for his wife and mother of 2 children. Amy Hillyard, 52, has been missing since March 25. Police say there is video evidence of her from that day in Dimond Park. Hillyard's husband Chris thanked volunteers and police for the ongoing search efforts. He said it's been hard but the community effort keeps him going.



The husband of an Oakland woman, who went missing more than two weeks ago, released a video this week, where he speaks out about his loved one and the continuing search effort to find her.

Chris Hillyard's video about his wife, Amy Hillyard, went live on Wednesday.

Amy Hillyard has been missing from Oakland since March 25. Her husband has released a video about the search efforts.

Husband speaks

What we know:

"We're doing this video now to help our efforts in bringing Amy home," he said.

Hillyard, 52, the co-owner of the popular Farley's coffee shop, went missing from the Cleveland Heights neighborhood on March 25. She was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Radnor Road. Posters by the Oakland Police Department said she is considered at risk due to medical conditions. Police would later say there is video footage of Hillyard at Dimond Park around 4:30 p.m. from the day she went missing.

Family say she was wearing a white short-sleeved top, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers with black stripes in the video. She was alone.

Community-minded

"Amy's superpower is to bring out the best in people. She made me a better person. She makes most people she comes in contact with a better person," her husband said. "She's able to bring out everyone's superpowers. Now we need those powers to bring her home. Community is a big part of who Amy is. She loves to bring people together."

Hillyard, the mother of two daughters, co-owns Farley's East coffee shop with her husband. The couple also operates a sister café in San Francisco's Potrero Hill.

She has also served on nonprofit boards and community projects and is board president of the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir.

A family friend, who has known Hillyard since she was 18, said she was an avid hiker and a dedicated community member.

Tireless efforts

Her husband acknowledged the community's tireless efforts to find her and that these searches have involved as many as 400 volunteers. Along with the volunteers, he thanked the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for their efforts.

He had previously issued a written statement during these ongoing search efforts saying his family was holding on to hope. In his update, he expressed his family's love for the missing wife and mother.

"My daughters and I, of course, love Amy unconditionally. We're suffering, and we just want her to come home," he said.

He said he's been asked how he's managing these days. He said the pain of not having her by his side is unbearable, but the community search effort is giving her the strength to continue.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

The Source Chris Hillyard's video. Previous KTVU reporting, The Oakland Police Department.