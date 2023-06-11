Missing Stanford professor located with help of hikers in Olympic National Park

article

The Stanford professor who went missing last week while backpacking in Olympic National Park has been found.

Hunter Fraser had been missing since Wednesday and park officials posted an update Saturday night that said he "self-rescued via the Dosewallips River Trail with the assistance of other hikers."

Fraser was driven to Quilcene, Washington where his family, park personnel, and medical responders met him.

He had planned to be back in Seattle on June 7 after a 40-mile hike but was reported overdue by a family member later that day.

The search effort included air support, ground teams, and dog teams, many of which were volunteers. In all, there were approximately 90 search and rescue personnel involved, authorities said.