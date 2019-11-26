Mistah F.A.B. helps those struggling in Oakland ahead of Thanksgiving

On a cold and bleak Tuesday at 45th and Market Streets in West Oakland, hundreds of people on hard times got a taste of Thanksgiving--a hot turkey lunch, a frozen turkey to go, and even a warm coat for those who could use one.

"I have no income. I'm struggling," said one woman.

The spread was compliments of famed Oakland rapper, businessman and philanthropist Stanley Cox, much better known as Mistah F.A.B.

"We want to continue to just use our influence to lighten the load for somebody else," he said.

He said he understands people in need. He was once one of them himself.

"I know what its like to grow up poor."

Mistah F.A.B. and his sister, Theresa Anderson, have been hosting Thanksgiving meals for those in need for the past 14 years.

"When I first started I would cry because the need was so urgent. I've learned to toughen up a bit. But at the same time it does bother me and it does hurt because we have a lot of people in need," said Anderson.

Among those who came was a woman who said she's been homeless for the past three years.

She said she appreciates what Mistah F.A.B. is doing for the community.

"Without these type of people we'd be way worse off than what we are. I thank God every day for this type of stuff," said Cheryl Workman.

But Mistah F.A.B. said he's hoping others will be inspired to help others however they can.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing. We're just here on the front lines with those who are having a hard time providing for themselves," he said.

