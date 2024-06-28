San Francisco grocery store temporarily shut down for rodent infestation

A San Francisco grocery store was temporarily shut down after a rodent infestation was uncovered during a routine health inspection.

Mollie Stone's supermarket in the Castro was forced to close Thursday after health inspectors found "active rodent activity," according to the San Francisco Public Health Department.

According to the health assessment report, inspectors from the environmental health branch found rodents dropping single-use food containers in the deli and on shelves throughout the store.

Inspectors also noticed gnawed food items, including packages of tortillas, bread, cookies, and chips.

The health department said the store was allowed to reopen on Friday morning after a new inspection.

Mollie Stone's has not responded to KTVU's request for comment.