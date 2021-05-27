Mollie Tibbetts case: Closing arguments expected Thursday in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

The defense for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the suspect facing trial for the 2018 murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, rested its case Wednesday after he took the stand and gave a far different narrative than presented by the prosecution.

Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. Tibbetts, 20, vanished while out running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa, and investigators recovered her partially naked, decomposing body from a cornfield a month later.

Closing arguments in the weeklong trial were scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecutors have used the DNA evidence, surveillance video showing Bahena Rivera’s Chevy Malibu driving near where Tibbetts was running, and his partial confession during an 11-hour interrogation to build their case. Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood spots on the rubber trunk seal and trunk liner of the Malibu.

But in a surprise development, the defense called Bahena Rivera as a witness earlier Wednesday where he reversed his confession to killing the University of Iowa student and blamed the slaying on two armed, masked men.

On the stand, he admitted that his black car was the one seen on surveillance video circling Tibbetts while she was jogging. He also acknowledged that she ended up in his car's trunk, that he hid her body in a cornfield and that he told investigators where to find it a month later.

However, Bahena Rivera denied that he was responsible for the stab wounds to Tibbetts' head, neck and chest that caused her death. Instead, he testified that two armed men entered his home on the evening of July 18, dressed in dark clothing and their faces covered, after he finished taking a shower. He said one had a gun and the other a knife, and they ordered him into his car.

Bahena Rivera said they forced him to drive into town where they saw a woman jogging — who he now recognizes was Tibbetts. He testified that the men ordered him to stop the car, and the man with a knife got out and was gone for "10 to 12 minutes." The second man stayed in the back seat of the car and grew nervous, saying, "Come on, Jack," he claimed.

The defendant said he didn't know the men's identities, but his lawyers have tried to raise suspicions about Tibbetts' longtime boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who admitted to an affair with another woman and past anger problems. Police said they cleared Jack as a suspect after establishing he was out of town for work that day.

Bahena Rivera told the jurors that he later heard the two men loading something into the trunk and that they ordered him to drive for several miles until they reached a rural area near cornfields.

Bahena Rivera claimed that the two men then got out of the car, told him to wait a few minutes and then leave. He described how the two masked men said "they knew Iris (Gamboa)," who is the mother of his daughter, and his daughter — and "that if I said something, they would take care of them."

He testified that he knew something was in the trunk, and that he put her body in the cornfield after seeing no signs of life. He said he covered her body with corn stalks because "I didn't want her to be too exposed to the sun," and that he then left and never planned to discuss what had happened again.

Bahena Rivera said he left Tibbetts' phone, Fitbit and earbuds on the side of the road.

When asked why he didn’t call the police or let investigators know what happened, Bahena Rivera said he was scared and was worried about his daughter's safety. When previously questioned on Aug. 20, 2018, he said then that had approached Tibbetts as she ran, fought with her after she threatened to call police and then "blacked out" before hiding her body.

He said he agreed to lead investigators to Tibbetts' body early on Aug. 21 because he was tired and wanted the interrogation to end. And he said police had urged him to "put myself in the family's position and to think of" how he would feel if his daughter was missing.

His defense team has questioned the confession and DNA evidence, and painted Bahena Rivera as a non-violent family man who crossed the border illegally from Mexico as a teenager in search of a better life.

Bahena Rivera faces life in prison if he's convicted.

Tibbetts’ disappearance sparked a massive search in the region. The case also inflamed passions over illegal immigration after then-President Donald Trump said Bahena Rivera had exploited lax immigration laws to enter the U.S. from Mexico as a teen.

Tibbetts had been studying psychology and wanted to get a doctorate, her father told news outlets.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.