Plastic bag ban, school cell phone crackdown among new California laws in 2026

The Brief Starting January 1, plastic bags will be banned at stores across California In 2026, public schools statewide must enact policies limiting or banning student cell phone use. California will also ban declawing cats in the New Year.



With the New Year just days away, there are several new laws in California that will affect you and your family in 2026 – from cracking down on cell phones in schools, to new rules on food delivery app, as well as changes at the grocery store.

Plastic bag ban

Starting January 1, plastic bags of any kind will be banned at California stores.

"I think it's a good move. Plastic is a pretty big problem," said Sydney Chamberlin of Alameda.

"It's probably slightly inconvenient for us," said Rick Breslin of Alameda.

It comes after a partial ban that allowed reusable plastic bags essentially backfired.

"That resulted in plastic bags doubling, so basically, we wanted to address that," said State Sen. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas.

Under the new law, you can bring your own bags, and stores can use paper bags, and charge you 10 cents.

"If they decide to go back to paper bags, hey, that's trees, man," said Gregory Henderson.

Cell phones in schools

Another hot issue in 2026 is cell phones in the classroom.

"It's very controversial," said Melissa Michelson, a political science professor at Menlo College.

California Public Schools have until July 1 to enact policies limiting or banning student phone use – something many families are divided about.

"The phone's fine to keep in touch with them after and before school, but I think it's taking away from their focus," said Breslin.

"I think it's very important for kids to be able to communicate with their parents in emergency situations," said Kiera Breslin.

Also in schools, new laws will crack down on antisemitism, and bar ICE agents from campuses without a warrant.

ICE and other law enforcement will also be banned from wearing masks in California.

AI transparency

Meanwhile, new transparency rules for AI chatbots take effect next year.

"When we're interacting with AI, are we getting the truth, or is the AI telling us the wrong thing?" said Michelson.

Delivery app refunds

If you've ever ordered from Doordash or GrubHub--only to find your order is totally wrong – a new law could have your back.

"I think lawmakers are going to get a lot of credit for this one," said Michelson.

In 2026, food delivery apps must give full refunds for incorrect orders, and offer human customer service.

"That's pretty intense for businesses, like a full refund," said Chamberlin. "At the same time, if you didn't get what you paid for, it makes sense to get some kind of compensation."

Ban on declawing cats

At the See Spot Run boutique in Alameda, they're celebrating a new law banning the declawing of cats.

"Declawing is removing the whole bone," said pet groomer Raven Johnson. "Cats are basically walking on their joints or walking on the bones which hurts them."

I think any law outlawing animal cruelty is important because an animal doesn't have a way to defend themselves," said Emily Winslow-Cabrera.

Other new laws

Other new laws include capping the cost of insulin at $35 for most Californians, allowing car buyers to return their vehicle to the dealer within three days, and making Diwali a state holiday.