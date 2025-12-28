PG&E transformer fire prompts further power outages for thousands of SF residents

article

A transformer caught fire in San Francisco on Sunday evening, leading thousands of PG&E customers to lose power just a week after a massive outage caused about a third of the city to be in the dark.

San Francisco Fire Department units were called about 7:45 p.m. to the area of 12th and Balboa streets in the city’s Richmond neighborhood on reports of a transformer sparking nearby, the department told KTVU.

Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes of the call and managed to douse the flames.

No damage was reported in the fire, but around 11,000 PG&E customers in the Richmond, Golden Gate Park and Presidio areas were left without power, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The PG&E website estimated that power would be returned to the area by about 1:15 a.m. on Monday.