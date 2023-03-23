Mom dies, Coast Guard searches for 7-year-old son in Moss Landing

article

A mother has died and the U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 7-year-old boy believed to be missing in the water off Moss Landing in Monterey County.

The mother was reported dead on Thursday, according to the coroner. KSBW 8 reported that she had been found in the water the evening before.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a 3-year-old boy reported his mother and his brother missing to a good Samaritan near Moss Landing on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said the 3-year-old was on the beach by himself.

Crews began searching for the 7-year-old Wednesday about 8 p.m. Cal Fire crews found the mother's body.

KSBW 8 has learned the family is from the Watsonville-Salinas area.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a 47-foot boat and diverted a helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.

The exact circumstances of what the family was doing at the beach has not been made public.

Bay City News contributed to this report.