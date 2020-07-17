Moms 4 Housing activist to run for Oakland City Council seat

One of the activists from Moms 4 Housing is running for Oakland City Council.

Carroll Fife is running against Lynette Gibson McElhaney for the District 3 city council seat in November.

The housing organization gained national attention when they illegally occupied a foreclosed home on Magnolia Street for two months starting in November 2019.

Their goal was to bring attention to the plight of the homeless.

In an interview with the East Bay Times, Fife said all the things she has been fighting years for is now getting attention and she said it is an opportunity to take bold steps forward.