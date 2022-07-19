Monkeypox vaccines available in limited supply for those eligible at SF General Hospital starting Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO - The monkeypox vaccine remains in limited supply with high demand, but an additional shipment has made its way to San Francisco this week, health officials say. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is reopening its vaccine clinic on Wednesday after it closed last week due to a lack of doses.
Officials with San Francisco Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, they've allocated 4,000 doses of Jynneos, a two-dose vaccine taken approximately one month apart.
The hospital clinic is available from 8 a.m. to noon at 1001 Potrero Avenue. Patients identified as high-risk will be offered appointments, the health department said.
"The clinic will also have vaccine available each day for a limited number of drop-ins while supplies last," SF's health department said in a news release.
Monkeypox cases in the State of California continue to rise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Tuesday there are 267 confirmed cases in California. In San Francisco there are 80 confirmed monkeypox cases.
The Department of Health and Human Services has ordered nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine, but most of those are not expected to arrive until 2023.
Meanwhile, San Francisco AIDS Foundation says it expects 100 doses of the vaccine by Wednesday. As many as 3,600 people are on their monkeypox vaccine waiting list. So far during the outbreak, the clinic has received more than 780 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
In the Castro, more than 500 people were vaccinated at a pop-up clinic event on Sunday.
San Franciscans are eligible for a Jynneos vaccine are:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and trans people who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners in past 14 days
- Sex workers of any sexual orientation/gender
- Identified as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)
- Received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)
- A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes or any clinician who has a high-risk occupational exposure
Monkeypox Vaccine Sites:
Drop-in vaccines for San Francisco residents who meet vaccine eligibility requirements:
Zuckerberg SF General Learning Center (ZSFG clinic), 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, Monday-Friday, 8am-noon.
The following locations have supplies of Jynneos vaccine by appointment only:
- Adult Immunization and Travel Clinic (AITC) patients call: 415-554-2625
- Strut patients: call 415-581-1600
- Kaiser-Permanente patients and non-patients: call 415-833-9999
- SF Health Network patients call:
- Castro Mission Health Center, 628-217-5700
- Children Health Center, 628-206-8376 or 628-206-8383
- Chinatown Public Health Center, 415-364-7600
- Curry Senior Center, 415-885-2274
- Family Health Center, 628-206-5252
- Maxine Hall Health Center, 628-217-5400
- Ocean Park Health Center, 415-682-1900
- Positive Health Program, 628-206-2400
- Potrero Hill Health Center, 415-920-1250
- Richard Fine People Clinic, 628-206-8494
- Silver Ave family Health Center, 415-657-1700
- Southeast Health Center Clinic, 415-671-7000
- Tom Waddell Urban Health Center, 415-355-7500
- Tom Waddell Urgent Care, 415-355-7400
SEE ALSO: Santa Clara County monkeypox cases double in a week, vaccine eligibility expands