Monkeypox vaccines available in limited supply for those eligible at SF General Hospital starting Wednesday

The monkeypox vaccine remains in limited supply with high demand, but an additional shipment has made its way to San Francisco this week, health officials say. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is reopening its vaccine clinic on Wednesday after it closed last week due to a lack of doses.

Officials with San Francisco Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, they've allocated 4,000 doses of Jynneos, a two-dose vaccine taken approximately one month apart.

The hospital clinic is available from 8 a.m. to noon at 1001 Potrero Avenue. Patients identified as high-risk will be offered appointments, the health department said.

"The clinic will also have vaccine available each day for a limited number of drop-ins while supplies last," SF's health department said in a news release.

Monkeypox cases in the State of California continue to rise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Tuesday there are 267 confirmed cases in California. In San Francisco there are 80 confirmed monkeypox cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services has ordered nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine, but most of those are not expected to arrive until 2023.

Meanwhile, San Francisco AIDS Foundation says it expects 100 doses of the vaccine by Wednesday. As many as 3,600 people are on their monkeypox vaccine waiting list. So far during the outbreak, the clinic has received more than 780 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

In the Castro, more than 500 people were vaccinated at a pop-up clinic event on Sunday.

San Franciscans are eligible for a Jynneos vaccine are:



Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and trans people who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners in past 14 days

Sex workers of any sexual orientation/gender

Identified as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

Received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes or any clinician who has a high-risk occupational exposure

Monkeypox Vaccine Sites:

Drop-in vaccines for San Francisco residents who meet vaccine eligibility requirements:

Zuckerberg SF General Learning Center (ZSFG clinic), 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, Monday-Friday, 8am-noon.

The following locations have supplies of Jynneos vaccine by appointment only:



Adult Immunization and Travel Clinic (AITC) patients call: 415-554-2625

Strut patients: call 415-581-1600

Kaiser-Permanente patients and non-patients: call 415-833-9999

SF Health Network patients call:

Castro Mission Health Center, 628-217-5700

Children Health Center, 628-206-8376 or 628-206-8383

Chinatown Public Health Center, 415-364-7600

Curry Senior Center, 415-885-2274

Family Health Center, 628-206-5252

Maxine Hall Health Center, 628-217-5400

Ocean Park Health Center, 415-682-1900

Positive Health Program, 628-206-2400

Potrero Hill Health Center, 415-920-1250

Richard Fine People Clinic, 628-206-8494

Silver Ave family Health Center, 415-657-1700

Southeast Health Center Clinic, 415-671-7000

Tom Waddell Urban Health Center, 415-355-7500

Tom Waddell Urgent Care, 415-355-7400

