A homeowner got quite the surprise when security footage captured a bear inside her Monrovia home.

What we know:

Zoë Cadman shared video of a full-sized bear wandering around her backyard on Saturday. The bear eventually entered the kitchen and was seen walking around the house, sniffing items, before being confronted by Cadman's dog.

The bear curiously sniffed the dog, who barked a few times before exiting the room. The bear then proceeded to follow in the direction of the dog. The bear then kept walking around the house.

A tracking collar was visible on the bear's neck.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the bear entered the home or if anyone was present at the time.