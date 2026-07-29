California man accused of traveling 150 miles to yank down Flock license plate cameras

The Brief Authorities say a 40-year-old man traveled about 150 miles to Monterey County and intentionally vandalized at least three Flock license plate cameras. Investigators said nearby security cameras captured the vandalism, helping detectives identify and arrest the suspect. The suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism with bail set at $30,000.



A Central Coast man is accused of intentionally tearing down Flock license plate cameras, causing thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

Suspect traveled 150 miles

What we know:

Marcus Bee, 40, of Pismo Beach, traveled about 150 miles to Monterey County, where investigators said he vandalized at least three Flock Safety automated license plate readers.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Bee intentionally pulled down the cameras, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities said the damaged cameras were located in the Monterey County communities of Lockwood and Bradley.

Surveillance video led to arrest

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Bee's actions were captured by nearby surveillance cameras, providing crucial evidence that helped detectives identify him as the suspect.

"Any attempts to disable these systems will not prevent us from doing our job. In this case, the suspect's own actions were captured on surveillance cameras, leading directly to his arrest," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement.

Cameras help solve crimes

Big picture view:

The sheriff's office said Flock cameras are used by law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes, recover stolen vehicles, locate missing people and identify suspect vehicles linked to cases ranging from property crimes to shootings and homicides.

Arrest and charges

Bee was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism. Bail was set at $30,000, according to the sheriff's office.