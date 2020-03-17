Monterey County reports first 2 cases of COVID-19; residents to shelter-in-place

article

Monterey County reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Residents are being told to shelter-in-place beginning March 18 at midnight through April 8.

The order does not affect essential government services and also makes provisions for agricultural workers needed to keep food in markets.

The order from the county's public health officer enhances measures already in place which are meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

