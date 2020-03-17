Expand / Collapse search

Monterey County reports first 2 cases of COVID-19; residents to shelter-in-place

By KTVU staff
Coronavirus
A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron ( NIAID-RML )

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Residents are being told to shelter-in-place beginning March 18 at midnight through April 8. 

The order does not affect essential government services and also makes provisions for agricultural workers needed to keep food in markets. 

The order from the county's public health officer enhances measures already in place which are meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

