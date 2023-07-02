Monterey County sinkhole prompts full closure of Highway 1 segment

article

Caltrans prompted a full closure of Highway 1 in Monterey County due to a sinkhole that appeared in the center of roadway on Sunday morning.

The sinkhole, located one mile south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, caused Caltrans crews to extend a road closure both ways from North of Sand Dollar Day Use in Plaskett to Lucia.

Crews said the closure near Pacific Valley leaves enough room for drivers to safely turn around.

There is no estimated time of reopening and crews are on the scene to assess the situation, said Caltrans.