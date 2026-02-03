Several candidates are running to become California's next governor.

Ahead of the June primary election, FOX 11 and KTVU FOX 2 are hosting a televised gubernatorial debate, giving voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on the top issues affecting the state.

Candidates participating in the debate include Xavier Becerra, Steve Hilton, Matt Mahan, Tom Steyer, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Betty Yee.

The debate, in partnership with KTVU FOX 2 and the Black Action Alliance, is being held at the Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House in San Francisco.

The event is hosted by KTVU FOX 2 political reporter Greg Lee and anchor Andre Senior, along with FOX 11's Marla Tellez.

Co-hosts include the Black Action Alliance, The Black Freedom Fund, Black Leadership Council, Black Women Organized for Political Action, CalVoices, and the California African American Chamber of Commerce.

Where to watch the debate

The debate will air live on FOX 11 and KTVU FOX 2 on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM (Live Broadcast)

You can stream the debate on the FOX LOCAL app as well as FOX 11's and KTVU FOX 2's YouTube.

Who is participating in the gubernatorial debate?

Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles mayor

Matt Mahan, San Jose mayor

Betty Yee, former California state controller

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California

Steve Hilton, political commentator and political adviser

Tom Steyer, entrepreneur

Tony Thurmond, California's state superintendent of public instruction

READ MORE: California Governor Debate: Meet the candidates

When is California's gubernatorial election?

California's primary election will take place on June 2, 2026. The general election will take place on Nov. 3. The top two vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party preference, will move on to the General Election in November.