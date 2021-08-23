Moraga police officer dies of COVID complications

The Moraga Police Departments is mourning the loss of Corporal Kevin Mooney, who died Saturday from COVID-19 and related complications.

Mooney was 58 years old. The news release did not state if he had been vaccinated or not. The type of complications he had were also not disclosed.

Mooney joined the Moraga Police in 2013 and rose through the ranks to serve as the small department's detective, a position the department said in a release Sunday night he "excelled" in.

The department also said Mooney earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for victims and relentless in his pursuit of criminals.

Mooney served as a rangemaster, a field training officer, and as president of the Moraga Police Officers Association.

He also founded the department's holiday toy drive, collecting hundreds of playthings and thousands of dollars for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Before coming to Moraga, Mooney served in the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office for 21 years, where he worked custody, county patrol, and in the City of Orinda.

Mooney was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for 29 years, serving overseas and seeing combat in Iraq. Mooney retired in 2010 with the rank of Major.

Mooney was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, said his department, who said "our hearts and prayers are with his wife, children and grandchildren. No details concerning funeral services were released Sunday.