More DMV field offices reopen around the Bay Area

The California Department of Motor Vehicles reopened more field offices across the state and the Bay Area on Thursday, two months after most offices were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it's not just business as usual at those sites. In most cases, people need to schedule an appointment to be serviced in-person.

The DMV has implemented some new safety measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure like requiring face masks insides. They also removed some chairs in waiting areas to give room for social distancing.



Those are just some of the new precautions being taken now that the department has reopened 71 of its 170 field offices.

DMV spokesperson Anita Gore said. "We are socially distancing. So we want people not only to bring their paperwork but their patience. We are requiring people to stand six feet apart." Adding, "We're trying to do our best.

DMV offices in Fremont, Oakland, Pittsburg, San Mateo, and Santa Clara reopened on Thursday morning.

At a field office in Pleasanton, some people who didn't have appointments were turned away.

Livermore resident Denise Wentz questioned," How do I renew my license? I don't want to drive around with an expired one, I've never done that before."

The DMV said most things can be handled online. Gore said, "There are specific, urgent needs we'll be taking care of walk-ins."



Those specific urgent needs include paying for an impounded car or getting a commercial driver's license.



The California DMV hopes top have their remaining field offices that are still closed by next month.