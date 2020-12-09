More of California told to stay home while Bay Area ICUs fill up

article

More Californians will be subject to stay-at-home orders as the Sacramento region reported its ICUs were filling up, the state said Wednesday.

In parts of the Bay Area that became subject to local stay-at-home rules in an attempt to reduce pressure on hospitals, health officials said intensive care units were at or near capacity and first responders were under strain from the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Greater Sacramento region became the third of California's recently created five regions where the stay-at-home order was triggered when ICU capacity fell below 15%. State data showed that ICU capacity in hospitals in counties around Sacramento was at 14.3%. The Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions have been well below that threshold.

The Greater Sacramento order to stay home takes effect Thursday, according to reports.

While the numbers of cases show no signs of slowing down, the state reversed a policy on playgrounds, exempting them from the stay-at-home shutdown.

The Bay Area region was at 20.9% capacity, according to the daily data, but Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara had opted to impose a shutdown earlier than the state required. The order eliminated dining at restaurants, reduced the number of people allowed in retail areas and halted additional school reopenings, among other rules that are part of the stay-at-home rule.

Advertisement

Three Santa Clara County hospitals reached full ICU capacity and just 31 ICU beds were available countywide, according to Dr. Ahmad Kamal, the county’s COVID-19 Director of Health Care Preparedness. That’s below 10% of the county’s total capacity.

“We are continuing to see more and more patients at record numbers every day coming into our emergency rooms and hospitals,” Kamal said in a press conference Wednesday. “We know that of every patient diagnosed with COVID, 10 to 12% will need hospitalization, and about 25 to 35% will need ICU level care.” Kamal said.

San Jose Regional Medical Center, O’Connor Hospital and Saint Louise Hospital all reached their capacity Tuesday. Hospitals report their daily numbers to the county and they had not yet sent in new figures by Wednesday’s 1 p.m. press conference.

After San Jose Regional Medical Center reached its capacity on Tuesday, all hospitals in the county began organizing a mutual aid plan. Kamal called this collaboration a real “bright spot” in the pandemic but was clear he’s concerned.

“We are very troubled by that,” Kamal said. “We do fear this may spread to other hospitals.”

The picture in San Francisco was less severe, but by no means rosy. The city reported 123 COVID-19 positive patients are currently hospitalized across San Francisco, the highest number recorded during the pandemic.

"We are in the middle of a massive surge in San Francisco of COVID-19 cases, by far the worst surge to date," said Dr. Grant Colfax.

Colfax predicts ICU beds in San Francisco will run out by Dec. 27 if the current situation doesn't worsen.The forecasted peak of hospitalized COVID-19 patients will be on Dec. 21, when 200 people will be hospitalized, said Colfax.

Colfax urges residents to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding holiday gatherings.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter.