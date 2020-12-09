Expand / Collapse search

California reverses course, now allow playgrounds to remain open

By KTVU staff
California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state of California has reversed course and is now allowing outdoor playgrounds to be open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom had said that playgrounds would have to close if counties reached high ICU capacities.

But on Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 website stated: "Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise. Playgrounds located on schools that remain open for in-person instruction, and not accessible by the general public, may remain open and must follow guidance for schools and school-based programs."

It is not immediately clear if all the Bay Area county health orders, which preemptively issued new stay-at-home orders, will heed to this new allowance.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that playgrounds in her city will reopen. 

"Outdoor activity is important for all of our physical and mental health, especially children," Breed tweeted. "We're now updating our guidelines and playgrounds in SF will open by tomorrow."

Several high-powered critics had vocally complained about the playground order, saying coronavirus is not widely contracted outside on play structures. 