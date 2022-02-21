More protests ahead in light of Oakland school closures

Parents at an Oakland elementary school on Monday are planning more protests, hoping to prevent their school building from closing.

Community members at Parker Elementary School plan to stand in front of campus at 2 p.m. to rally against the fact that two schools at OUSD are set to close at the end of this year.

Earlier this month, board members voted to close or merge a number of school campuses – of which Parker Elementary is one.



Last week, board members considered delaying that closure but after about three hours of conversation, the board narrowly voted to move on as planned.

District 5 director Mike Hutchinson, who has vocally been against the closures, said his colleagues are not keeping an open mind.

SEE ALSO: Oakland educator released from hospital after hunger strike

"Ya'll put on this show tonight," he said at a recent board meeting. "This isn't going to stop anything this is the start of it."

The proposals have sparked protests for weeks, including a hunger strike from two school administrators.

They've since ended the strike in exchange for the district holding its Friday evening emergency meeting.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, teachers protested in front of school board members homes late Friday night, after they decided not to delay any plans.

Some other teachers and even students have proposed going on a hunger strike of their own.