Oakland educator released from hospital after hunger strike

An Oakland educator is out of the hospital on Wednesday morning after a check-up with doctors because of the health effects of a hunger strike.



Moses Omolade, an administrator at Westlake Middle School, has not eaten since last Monday.

He, along with Maurice Andre Sanchez, a choir teacher, went on a hunger strike to protest the Oakland school closures.

"I had two days of nice euphoria," Omolade said before he was taken to the hospital. "And now the reality of health complications are upon us. Internal organs at least.

Sanchez said it's worth the struggle.

"My babies are worth it," he said tearfully. "That's why I'm here. I love these kids."

The two men are also demanding a meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom and state schools Supt. Tony Thurmond.

The Oakland Unified school board voted to close or merge 11 schools early Wednesday morning.

