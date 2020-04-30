More than 1 million people have recovered globally from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data

More than 1 million people globally have recovered from COVID-19 across the world, according to the most recent data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of April 30, there are more than 3 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with over 1 million of those positive cases belonging to the United States, according to Johns Hopkins’ data.

So far, there have been more than 230,000 COVID-19 deaths across the world.

The milestone of recoveries comes at a time when many countries and cities are opting to loosen their lockdown restrictions and reopen certain parts of their economies. In Australia, for example, restrictions were eased in parts of the country on Tuesday as the growth rate of new infections dropped, the New York Times reported.

In the U.S., certain states have lifted lockdown restrictions, such as Georgia, which allowed restaurants to provide dine-in service again.

But just because there are a significant amount of recoveries from COVID-19 does not mean that the pandemic is over, that isn’t spreading rapidly, nor that the novel coronavirus isn’t still dangerous.



Data has indicated that most people who contract the virus do recover. But the virus can still spread rapidly, due to asymptomatic individuals not knowing that they have contracted it, as well as symptoms not appearing for up to 14 days after initial infection. While one person may recover, that person can also infect plenty more who may not.

Additionally, medical professionals still face shortages of key Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other resources in their efforts to combat the virus.

Politicians and public health professionals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have spoken against areas reopening too soon.

Fauci has spoken on the need to reopen areas only after improved testing protocols and contact tracing protocols were in place.