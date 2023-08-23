More than 11K burglaries in Oakland this year

The number of burglaries across Oakland is on the rise.

According to the latest Oakland police crime data, there have been more than 11,000 burglaries reported since the beginning of the year.

That's a 44% increase from the same period last year, and nearly twice as many compared to 2021.

The vast majority of the crimes are stolen cars.

The number of commercial burglaries has also been on the rise in the last two years. Violent crime is up 12% since last year at this time, and robberies increased 30% year over year.

Over the past weekend, Oakland reported 45 robberies and 2 carjackings, part of the "chaos" that District 6 Oakland Councilmember Kevin Jenkins says is "out of control."

"I’m fed up with the chaos that’s taken place in our community," he said in an email. "Every day I get calls from neighbors about the out-of-control crime. It’s imperative that we hold those in violation accountable."