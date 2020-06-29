More than 200 Planet Fitness gym-goers asked to quarantine after 1 tests positive for COVID-19

More than 200 people who visited a Planet Fitness location in Morgantown, West Virginia are being asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Planet Fitness officials are asking guests who visited between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 24 to quarantine and monitor their symptoms. A statement from the fitness chain indicated that "we are not aware of any additional members or team members reporting symptoms at this time."

The Planet Fitness location also shared an update on Facebook regarding the closure, stating that they are undergoing a deep clearing by a third party and will reopen on June 30 at 6 a.m.

Gyms were given the green light to reopen in West Virginia in May under certain occupancy and sanitary restrictions, as well as extensive safety and social distancing guidelines.

There had also been previous reports of COVID-19 outbreaks that were associated with fitness centers. In March, more than 100 COVID-19 cases were associated with fitness dance classes in South Korea, according to a research letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to data provided by the state’s health department, as of June 29, there are more than 2,800 active cases and over 90 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia. New confirmed daily cases in the state have ranged from 5 to 56 since the start of June.

Across the country, gyms have been reopening under similar restrictions, although there has been concern on when and if it is safe to return to fitness centers.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that individuals venturing to gyms call their clubs to see if they are limiting capacity and implementing sanitary procedures, while abiding by social distancing protocols.

“Clean equipment before and after using it. Some equipment that's difficult to clean, such as foam rollers and yoga blocks, might not be available,” said the Mayo Clinic. The health organization also recommends that individuals at a serious risk of illness wait to visit gym locations.



