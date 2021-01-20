More than $50K raised in 12 hours for California boy swept away by rogue wave

The body of 12-year-old Arunay Pruthi still remained lost at sea on Wednesday as volunteers continue to search for him.

But in just half a day, family, friends and strangers raised more than $50,000 from about 1,000 donors to aid in the search and the dollar amount continues to grow.

Arunay, along with his father and younger brother, was swept by a wave Monday while sitting along Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay. His Fremont family members returned to shore, but the 7th grader's body still remains to be seen.

Since then, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for search aid.

According to the page, funds will go toward local fishermen, boats, drones operators, and other materials to continue the search.

The page also says any unused funds will go toward a charity of the family’s choice.