More than 600 NorCal Kaiser midwives, nurses go on strike

Hundreds of health care workers at Kaiser hospitals across Northern California are getting ready to walk off the job.



More than 600 Northern California Kaiser midwives and nurse anesthetists plan to go on a 12-hour strike starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Their unions say the health care workers are demanding fair treatment at work and better staffing and resources.



Kaiser says it's disappointed with the unions decision to call a one-day strike and that it will "continue to bargain with the unions in good faith."