Morgan Hill community mourns 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli's killing

Dozens gathered Tuesday evening in Morgan Hill for a grief and healing circle honoring 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli, whose body was found last week.

Community members, friends, and strangers alike came together in sorrow and solidarity at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

DiNapoli’s sister, Monice Ramirez, addressed the crowd, thanking the community for supporting her family.

"I really don’t want her to be forgotten," Ramirez said.

Authorities allege that DiNapoli was stabbed five times in the back by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Martin Mendoza. He is currently facing murder charges.

Ramirez spoke of the sisters' upbringing, sharing that they were foster children taken in by the DiNapoli family. Their biological parents passed away.

"If there’s one thing that my parents embedded into our hearts, it was family," Ramirez said, speaking of her biological parents. "My parents had a lot of kids, but they taught us how to love each other. They taught us that, you know what, we may not always be here, but we will always have each other."

"I love this town now, like I’m here forever," Ramirez added. "You guys have my respect because you guys gave me your loyalty."

Community shows up for one of its own

The healing circle brought together community members, city leaders, and local organizations offering grief counseling and domestic violence support.

Brandy Juarez, a longtime Morgan Hill resident, said she felt compelled to attend, even though she had never met DiNapoli.

"For Marissa’s family, her sister, to be able to stand up there… it made so much sense," Juarez said. "Her love is here. Marissa will always be here. And I think that’s what’s so awesome about Morgan Hill. We may not know our neighbor, but if something happens, we instantly are there to support."

The evening concluded with breakout sessions for attendees to grieve and honor Marissa's memory.

"My sister gave you a beautiful gift," Ramirez told the crowd. "Every time you're in Anderson now, and every time you feel the wind, you're breathing love."

Raising awareness and offering resources

The nonprofit Community Solutions, which offers services for domestic violence survivors in south Santa Clara County, spoke at the event and hosted a resource booth.

"There’s a lot of studies that show that there’s a high prevalence of teen dating violence," said Perla Flores, the group’s program director. "And that’s something that teens do not really share with their parents."

Flores described early warning signs such as controlling behavior, obsessive texting, and attempts to isolate a partner from friends.

An educational forum titled "Awareness & Education: Early Warning Signs of Domestic Violence" will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.