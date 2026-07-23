Copper theft leaves Morgan Hill neighborhood in the dark

The Brief Thieves stripped hundreds of feet of copper wire from light poles along Olympic Drive in Morgan Hill, leaving parts of the Community Park neighborhood in the dark. Investigators believe the same two-person crew targeted the area twice within four days, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. The city has hired a contractor to restore the streetlights, while police urge residents to report suspicious activity and use caution at night.



Vandals knocked out at least two dozen streetlights in a Morgan Hill neighborhood after stripping copper wiring from light poles, leaving parts of the community in the dark, authorities said.

The damage occurred along the 300 block of Olympic Drive in the city's Community Park neighborhood. Police believe the same suspect or suspects targeted the area twice, once over the weekend and again four days later.

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Police: Crew stole hundreds of feet of copper wire

What they're saying:

Morgan Hill police said investigators believe a two-person crew stole several hundred feet of copper wire from at least two dozen streetlights. Detectives found similar tampering methods and markings at each location.

Police estimate the thefts caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

"It's unfair, and I feel like we're already crunched with prices and now the city has to pay for this to replace it," said Sara, a Morgan Hill resident who declined to give her last name. "And it keeps happening."

The damaged streetlights have left portions of the neighborhood dark after sunset, raising safety concerns for residents.

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Copper theft remains a costly problem

Big picture view:

Authorities said copper theft continues to be a persistent problem because of the metal's high resale value and widespread use in electronics, vehicles and telecommunications equipment.

"A lot of times the thieves will steal this wire so they can sell it to a recycling vendor," Detective Sgt. Sean Bayard of the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

Managers at a nearby recycling business said they require identification, signatures and thumbprints for copper transactions in an effort to deter the sale of stolen materials. However, investigators say such safeguards can still be circumvented.

Repairs underway

What's next:

City officials have hired a contractor to repair the damaged streetlights, but police said it could take time before all of them are restored.

In the meantime, authorities are urging residents to use caution when walking or driving through the area at night and to report any suspicious activity to police.