7.3 earthquake strikes off coast of southern Mexico, prompts tsunami warning

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A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Mexico on Friday morning near the country’s border with Guatemala.

The quake struck about 7:48 a.m. at a depth of just more than 11 miles, and the epicenter was calculated to be about 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdán in the coastal state of Chiapas, according to the USGS.

In the wake of the earthquake, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami threat warning, but said there was no threat to any California communities.

No injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.