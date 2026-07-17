This North Bay movie theater is a 'flashback in time' with a modern twist

The Brief Independent theaters are adopting innovative amenities and community events to recover from pandemic-era closures. Cinelounge offers a highly personalized experience featuring a unique menu that includes chicken and waffles, "Steven Spielbergers," and custom cocktails. Customers praise the theater for its intimate, community-hub atmosphere, describing it as a blueprint for the future of cinema.



Movie theaters are still in recovery mode after pandemic-related closures kept doors shut for more than a year. While epic blockbuster films are one way theaters are drawing audiences back to the big screen, other amenities and business strategies are also proving successful.

Tiburon's Cinelounge offers alternative experience

The backstory:

While IMAX screens and massive megaplexes dominate the industry, independent venues like Cinelounge in Tiburon are offering a distinct alternative. Owners describe the concept as both a blast from the past and a potential harbinger for the future of film exhibition.

"We wanted to make it cool. It's a whole warmth that some people don't even get at home," said Cinelounge co-owner Camilla Meoli.

Co-owner Christian Meoli agreed, noting the emphasis on personal touches.

"We like to bring a style component to the movie-theater-going experience. Also, we've deeply personalized it," he said.

In addition to standard movie theater fare like popcorn, soda, and candy, Cinelounge features a specialized food and beverage menu designed to emulate a home-hosted experience.

"Items we would want to serve our friends and guests at our own place," Christian Meoli said.

The menu includes skewers, salads, chicken and waffles, "Steven Spielbergers" burgers, a 49ers-themed hot dog, vegan gummy bears, and even caviar and chips. Drink options range from beer and wine to specialized cocktails crafted to complement the specific movies on screen.

Management emphasizes that the venue serves a broader purpose beyond showing films.

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More than a movie theater: ‘Neighborhood hub’

Local perspective:

"It's absolutely so much more than a theater. We are a neighborhood hub," Camilla Meoli said.

The theater hosts a variety of neighborhood activities, including "sip and paint" art events, drag performances, ice cold plunges, and free community screenings on Wednesdays. Auditoriums are also available to rent for private events and birthday parties.

"A nice safe space for a bunch of 7-year-olds to enjoy their time and evening together, and got all the food taken care of," said parent Karen O'Reilly.

The nostalgic and modernized approach has successfully attracted new and returning patrons alike.

"It's a flashback in time. So, I want to experience it," said first-time customer Carmita Bucks.

Another first-time customer, Lauren Hutchison, discovered the theater through social media.

"I've actually seen this on TikTok and when I saw you could order your food and have it ready for you by the time you got here it was super cool. So when we woke up this morning we were like, 'we have to try it,'" Hutchison said. "Very different and very cool. It's the coolest theater I've ever seen."

Regular customers appreciate the contrast to traditional corporate theater chains.

Local niche

"I think there is a niche for that. I think it's like local bookstores and it feels like the community instead of a cookie-cutter place," said repeat customer David Colburn.

First-time customer Marcella Hernandez noted that the unique seating and dining options elevate the experience.

"This is a lot more intimate and the fact that you can get love seats and good food all in one. This is what I feel like the future of theaters is," Hernandez said.