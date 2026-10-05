Morgan hill man confesses to killing wife after driving her to hospital

article

The Brief Roy Anthony Lopez was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly telling hospital staff he killed his wife. The woman died at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose after Lopez drove her there Saturday morning. Three children found at the couple’s Morgan Hill home were placed in the custody of Santa Clara County officials.



Police are investigating after a Morgan Hill man drove his wife to a hospital over the weekend and confessed to staff there that he had killed her, authorities said.

After Roy Anthony Lopez arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose about 9:20 a.m. Saturday, first responders found the woman inside a parked car at the hospital, Morgan Hill police said Monday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was given emergency medical care but died at the scene.

3 children found at home

What we know:

Police didn't provide information about the manner of death but said it happened at a home in the 1100 block of Vintage Lane in Morgan Hill, where officers found three children, ages 14, 6 and 3.

The children were taken to the Morgan Hill Police Department and released into custody of the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services.

Featured article

Lopez was detained at the hospital without incident until police arrived and took him into custody and transported him to Morgan Hill for questioning.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided a motive for the killing.