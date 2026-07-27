Morgan Hill mass shooting: Party location wasn't shared until hours before birthday bash

The Brief One person was killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at an unpermitted birthday party attended by about 300 people in Morgan Hill. Investigators say the gathering was promoted on social media, but they have not publicly confirmed who organized it. The property owner appeared unaware the party was taking place and had not rented the field to anyone. Detectives are searching for the shooter or shooters and have not determined a motive.



Investigators are working to untangle what led to a mass shooting at a birthday bash in Morgan Hill that left one person dead and six others injured Saturday night.

Authorities said the gathering was a "pop-up" party promoted on social media as a birthday party for a Twitch streamer. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has not identified the streamer or confirmed who organized the event.

Handmade signs taped to poles outside the crime scene read "Natedebaiits Birthday Party" with arrows directing attendees to the open field where the gathering took place.

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An Instagram account under the handle @natedebaiits, belonging to a San Jose content creator, posted an Instagram Story sending condolences to the victim's family, and he never intended for the event to spiral out of control.

A Twitch channel with the same handle also appeared to livestream the party before the channel was deleted. Video viewed by KTVU showed hundreds of people gathered in an open space. Several loud pops could be heard, with the streamer initially believing they were fireworks before realizing they were gunshots.

Party held without property owner's permission

What we know:

Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the gathering was not permitted and organizers never obtained the required county permit for a large event. He said the property owner was unaware the party was taking place and had not rented the field to anyone.

Authorities said the party's location was not given out until just hours before it began on Saturday. Roughly 300 people gathered in the open field near Hale and Miramonte avenues before the celebration turned deadly.

Deputies arrived as hundreds fled gunfire

Deputies were first dispatched to the area around 10:16 p.m. after reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at passing vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they saw hundreds of partygoers running from the area after multiple gunshots rang out.

"It's a two-lane road," Jarosz said. "You had dozens, and dozens of cars parked on that open field property trying to get out as we're rushing to get in."

Seven adults were shot during the mayhem. One victim died.

As of Monday, four victims remained hospitalized while two had been released. Authorities said the victims suffered injuries including gunshot wounds to the abdomen, ankle and shoulder.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

Search continues for suspect or suspects

What's next:

Investigators have not made any arrests and are still trying to determine whether one or multiple shooters were involved.

Authorities said they know a handgun was used but have not released additional details about the weapon used or a possible motive.

Jarosz said detectives are working around the clock but underscored that the investigation will take time.

Witnesses describe panic and chaos

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the normally quiet area erupted into chaos as hundreds of people rushed to escape.

"It was really stressful and really scary for us as kids because we just saw a bunch of teenagers running as if something massive was going on — which something was going on," said nearby resident Zoe Gonzalez.

Jose, a San Jose teenager who attended the party, returned the next day to retrieve his car after it was left inside the crime scene. He said he was standing just feet from one of the victims when the shooting began.

"The guy who ended up getting shot was about 10 or 15 feet away from me. I dropped to the ground, and I look up, and all I see is the guy on the ground," Jose said. "When they were trying to see if he was OK, there was already blood gushing out of his mouth. I kind of knew what the outcome was going to be. It was really traumatizing."

Jose said many of the people at the party were around 18 years old or only slightly older.

He believes the shooting may have been gang-related, though authorities said Monday they do not yet have evidence to make that determination.