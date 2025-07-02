Morgan Hill police confirm body found near Anderson Reservoir

Morgan Hill police confirmed Wednesday evening that a body was discovered near a reservoir just outside city limits.

Body found near picnic area

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a body found near the Woodchopper Flats picnic area at Anderson Reservoir, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities could not confirm whether the body was that of 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli, who was last seen the morning of June 29 and reported missing the following day.

The location where the unidentified body was found happened to be near where friends and family of DiNapoli were out searching for the missing woman.

Morgan Hill police said their investigators are working with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner to identify the body and the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details were immediately available.