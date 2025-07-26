Morning fire destroys trailer, scorches Petaluma home

article

A fire destroyed a camping trailer and caused minor damage to two homes in Petaluma early Saturday morning.

Petaluma Fire Department units were sent just before 4:55 a.m. to the home on Wilmington Drive in the East Petaluma area on reports of a vehicle fire, according to a department statement.

At the home, firefighters found a "fifth-wheel travel trailer" fully engulfed in flames in the driveway, with the fire threatening the adjacent home.

Firefighters used two hoselines and quickly doused the flames. The firefighters then searched the home and determined that only the exterior suffered minor fire damage.

The PFD also noted that a neighboring home suffered minor heat damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and five residents and a dog were temporarily displaced as building inspectors examined the home. The residents and their pet were let back into their home shortly after.

What we don't know:

The Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau is actively investigating the cause of the fire, and Petaluma Building Department officials are coordinating with the property owners to assess and document structural damage, according to the PFD.

Anyone with information on the fire or its cause was asked to contact Acting Petaluma Fire Marshal Amy Segui at 707-835-6605.