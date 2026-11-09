Moss Landing shooting suspect won't be charged due to insufficient evidence, D.A. says

The Brief The Monterey County D.A. says the 18-year-old Moss Landing shooting suspect won't face charges due to insufficient evidence. Two boys from Salinas, ages 13 and 15, were killed in the Nov. 2 shooting at a beach party. The D.A. offered new details into the investigation and suggests there is insufficient evidence to prove the suspect did not shoot out of self-defense.



The 18-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of two teenage boys in Moss Landing last week, will not face charges due to insufficient evidence, according to the Monterey County district attorney. The D.A. says it would be too difficult to prove the suspect didn't shoot out of self defense.

Donald Breeden, of Greenfield, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the Nov. 2 shooting that killed two boys, ages 13 and 15.

Insufficient evidence

D.A. Jeannine Pacioni made the announcement on Monday. "After a thorough review, the District Attorney concludes there is insufficient evidence to file charges at this time," her statement read.

The D.A. adds that dozens of people attended a beach party and that most, or all of them, were juveniles or adults. One group of people was from Salinas, the other from Greenfield. The D.A. said Norteño gang members were also in attendance. The two boys who were killed, identified as Nathaniel Flores and Marco Antonio Perez were from Salinas. Breeden and another victim who was injured in the shooting were from Greenfield.

D.A.'s investigation

The D.A. said this started with a verbal argument between the groups over alleged inappropriate behavior by the Salinas group. The D.A. said, some of what was alleged against the Salinas group, including vandalism, theft and threats of violence, was corroborated by witness statements.

One witness identified a person from the Salinas group who allegedly stole necklaces from females at the party. The D.A. said law enforcement found gold necklaces in that person's backpack.

After arguing that included gang insults, things became physical. Witnesses said people from both groups held their waistbands like they were in possession of a gun or actually had guns.

"The evidence as to who shot first points in different directions. Some of those present said the Salinas group shot first, while others said the Greenfield group shot first," D.A. Pacioni said.

Pacioni said law enforcement collected 21 shell casings at the crime scene and that they were fired from two or more guns. However, no guns have been recovered.

The victims who were killed were shot seven and five times each. The "young adult" from Greenfield, who was injured, was shot twice.

Was it self-defense?

"At this time there is insufficient evidence to prove that Donald Breeden did not fire in self-defense," Pacioni said.

The D.A. said the investigation of this double homicide case is ongoing.