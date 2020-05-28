Most TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores could be reopened by end of June, company says

TJ Maxx stores could be “mostly reopened” by the end of June based on current government guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

“The company expects to continue reopening stores around the world in a phased approach as more states and countries reopen for retail,” TJX Companies, which also owns Marshalls and HomeGoods, said in a press release.

TJ Maxx is among the many retailers nationwide that had shut its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an action that negatively impacted the business’ bottom line for the first quarter. The company says it temporarily furloughed the majority of its hourly employees.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Since the start of May, more than 1,600 TJ Maxx-owned stores had reopened. The company said it had put into place health and social distancing practices to maintain both staff and customer safety, such as occupancy limits and associates being required to wear a face mask while working.

“We are all looking forward to the day when our business is fully open again and we can welcome our Associates and customers back worldwide,” said TJX Companies Chief Executive Officer and President Ernie Herrman.

Retailers across the country are reopening their doors with new safety and health mesaures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. If or when a retailer can reopen depends on the specific local and state COVID-19 guidelines of where it is located.

Advertisement

Some retailers have also implemented their own health and safety protocols. Costco, for example, will not allow individuals to shop in its stores if they are not wearing a mask or facial covering.

While TJ Maxx looks to soon reopen its locations, other major retailers and businesses have struggled. JCPenney and Hertz both filed for bankruptcy in May.



RELATED: Rental companies selling cars at discounted prices following halt on travel amid COVID-19 lockdowns